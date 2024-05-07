Motorcyclist dead following collision with car on West 12th Street in Millcreek Township

One person is dead following a car-motorcycle accident in Millcreek Township early Tuesday afternoon, according to Millcreek police and the Erie County Coroner's Office.

The accident was reported on Tuesday at 12:02 p.m. in the 4100 block of West 12th Street.

The accident involved a car and a motorcycle, and the motorcyclist died in the crash, according to Millcreek police.

An accident investigator with the Millcreek Township Police Department is on the scene.

Additional details on the accident, including the identity of the deceased person, were not immediately available Tuesday afternoon.

More: State police charge East Springfield man in Ridge Road crash that killed motorcyclist

A portion of West 12th Street is closed between the intersections of Shenk and Montpelier avenues because of the crash, according to the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation.

This is a developing story. Return to GoErie.com for updates.

Contact Tim Hahn at thahn@timesnews.com. Follow him on X @ETNhahn

This article originally appeared on Erie Times-News: Motorcyclist dies in collision with car on West 12th St. in Millcreek