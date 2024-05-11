Motorcyclist is dead after driving off SC road and hitting culvert, highway patrol says

A motorcyclist has died following a crash in the Midlands Saturday morning, according to the South Carolina Highway Patrol.

A 1991 Honda motorcycle with driving south on S.C. 903 near Ellis Road in Kershaw County when it veered off the road and struck a culvert about 8 miles north of Bethune around 7 a.m., Lance Cpl. Brittany Glover said.

The motorcycle rider was transported to a local hospital where they died fromtheir injuries. The Kershaw County Coroner’s Office has not yet publicly identified them.

Through Saturday, 306 people have died on South Carolina roads in 2024, according to the state Department of Public Safety, at least 2 of which have been in Kershaw County.