Motorcyclist dead after crashing into Hwy 285 guard rail: CSP

DENVER (KDVR) — A man was killed after crashing into and going over a roadside guardrail Saturday afternoon.

Colorado State Patrol said the call came in at 3:51 p.m.

A motorcyclist struck a roadside guard rail on Highway 285 near Indian Hills. CSP said he went over the rail and died on the scene.

The cause of the crash is still under investigation, however, CSP said alcohol is not believed to be a factor.

This is a developing story. This article will be updated with more information as it becomes available.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX31 Denver.