Motorcyclist dead after crash with tractor trailer Saturday in Clark County

Jun. 23—One person is dead after a multi-vehicle crash Saturday night in Clark County.

The Clark County Coroner's Office identified the victim as Chris Milem, 57, Quincy, according to a statement from the Springfield Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

Crews responded to reports of a multi-vehicle crash around 11:19 p.m. on State Route 235 and Marquart Road, three miles north of New Carlisle.

The Highway Patrol said a 1999 International tractor-trailer was eastbound on Marquart Road and stopped at a stop sign for State Route 235. It then went through the intersection and was hit by a 2004 Suzuki motorcycle, driven by Chris Milem, that was southbound on State Route 235.

Milem was then struck by a Ram pickup truck that was also southbound on State Route 235.

The motorcyclist Milem was pronounced deceased by the coroner's office. The drivers of the tractor-trailer and pickup truck were not injured.

The crash remains under investigation at this time. Pike Twp.-North Hampton Fire Department and EMS, the Clark County Sheriff's Office and Clark County Coroner's Office assisted on scene.