Motorcyclist dead after crash in Prince George’s County

PRINCE GEORGE’S COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — Police said that a motorcyclist died after a two-vehicle crash overnight on Saturday.

Prince George’s County Police Department (PGPD) officers responded to Pennsylvania Avenue and Parkland Drive around 3:40 a.m. for a crash between a motorcycle and an SUV.

Police said that the motorcyclist, a man, died there. The driver of the SUV stayed at the site of the crash and was not injured.

PGPD was still working to determine what led to the crash. Anyone with any information should submit a tip online or via the P3 Tips app.

