Motorcyclist dead, bicyclist in critical condition after Pensacola collision: FHP

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — A Pensacola man is dead after his motorcycle collided with a bicyclist on Monday night, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

A news release from FHP said the crash occurred at County Road 95A, which is North Palafox Street, and US-29, also known as Pensacola Boulevard.

CRASH LOCATION:

“A motorcycle traveling north on N Palafox St. struck a bicyclist that was crossing the roadway,” the release said. “The motorcyclist was pronounced dead on scene while the bicyclist was transported to Baptist Hospital with serious injuries.”

According to a release, the bicyclist was not wearing a helmet at the time of the crash and is in critical condition.

The motorcycle driver was a 67-year-old Pensacola man; the bicyclist was a 40-year-old, and his home city wasn’t listed, according to the release.

