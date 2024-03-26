Motorcyclist dead, bicyclist in critical condition after Pensacola collision: FHP
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — A Pensacola man is dead after his motorcycle collided with a bicyclist on Monday night, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.
A news release from FHP said the crash occurred at County Road 95A, which is North Palafox Street, and US-29, also known as Pensacola Boulevard.
“A motorcycle traveling north on N Palafox St. struck a bicyclist that was crossing the roadway,” the release said. “The motorcyclist was pronounced dead on scene while the bicyclist was transported to Baptist Hospital with serious injuries.”
According to a release, the bicyclist was not wearing a helmet at the time of the crash and is in critical condition.
The motorcycle driver was a 67-year-old Pensacola man; the bicyclist was a 40-year-old, and his home city wasn’t listed, according to the release.
This is a developing story. News 5 will provide updates as more information becomes available.
