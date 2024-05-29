Motorcyclist dies from injuries in west Wichita crash

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – A 62-year-old motorcyclist died following a crash in west Wichita on Wednesday. It happened just before 6:30 p.m. on the northbound ramp of Interstate 235 from westbound Kellogg.

The Kansas Highway Patrol said Jay A. Markwell of Wichita was killed.

The KHP said the motorcyclist was traveling too fast to negotiate the curve and struck the barrier wall.

