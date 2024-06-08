Motorcyclist critically injured on Trappers Loop, airlifted to hospital

WEBER COUNTY, Utah (ABC4) — A motorcyclist was critically injured in a crash on Trappers Loop Friday, according to the Mountain Green Fire Protection District.

“On Friday, day crew and volunteer firefighters along with Morgan A121 responded to a motorcycle crash on Trappers Loop which resulted in a medevac helicopter being summoned for life-threatening injuries,” officials said.

The individual was reportedly airlifted from SR-167 (Trappers Loop Road) in Weber Canyon. The identity of the victim and cause of the crash have not been released at this time.

This wasn’t the first instance that firefighters with the district responded to this week.

“t’s been quite a week for your volunteer and paid firefighters in Mountain Green. We started off the week on Monday with a slew of fire alarms at the Middle School, where the alarms were set off because maintenance was being performed. We also responded to what turned out to be a faulty Carbon Monoxide alarm in a residence in the afternoon,” fire officials posted on social media.

“At night, our volunteer EMTs and firefighters responded to an overdose on psychedelic mushrooms which triggered a possible heart attack. Patient was transported and is doing well. On Tuesday our day crew firefighter/medics responded to a psychiatric/suicide threat, and rendered assistance.”

Additionally, officials said their firefighters responded to a report of structure fire, in detail, that had been fabricated by a young girl. Fire officials said that with school being out, kids can get bored, and for parents to talk with their children about the seriousness of such an action — potentially pulling fire units away from a true emergency.

No further information is available at this time.

