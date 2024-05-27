Motorcyclist critically injured in crash at I-24W exit, Metro police say

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A motorcyclist was seriously injured in a Sunday evening crash at an exit along Interstate 24 West, Nashville authorities reported.

According to the Tennessee Department of Transportation (TDOT), a single-vehicle crash was reported shortly before 6:30 p.m. on Sunday, May 26 at Exit 53 on I-24 West toward Interstate 440 West.

TDOT said crews have blocked the westbound exit ramp, three right lanes, and the right shoulder at the scene of the incident.

The Metro Nashville Police Department told News 2 that officers from the South Precinct responded to the crash, which involved a motorcycle.

Authorities said the driver of the motorcycle was taken to Vanderbilt University Medical Center to be treated for critical injuries, but officers are heading to the hospital to confirm the motorcyclist’s condition.

No additional details have been released about this incident.

This is a developing story. WKRN News 2 will continue to update this article as new information becomes available.

