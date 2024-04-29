Motorcyclist who crashed over I-395 barrier Monday pulled from Patapsco River

A motorcyclist who crashed over a jersey wall on Interstate 395 was pulled from the Patapsco River and taken to a hospital Monday afternoon.

The Baltimore City Fire Department’s dive rescue team responded to the river beneath the interstate around 12:55 p.m., launched pontoon boats, and found the victim lying unconscious in the water within minutes, spokesperson Kevin Cartwright said.

“The rescue team recovered the victim’s body and begin administering, basic life-support, and CPR,” Cartwright said.

The driver was taken to a hospital for further assessment, the cause of the crash is being investigated by Maryland Transportation Authority Police and there are no other injures.