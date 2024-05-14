Motorcyclist Christopher L. Evans, 38, dies of injuries suffered in May 7 crash in Topeka

Christopher L. Evans, 38, of Topeka, has died of injuries suffered last week in a two-vehicle crash involving a car and a motorcycle he was riding, a spokeswoman for Topeka's city government said Tuesday.

The crash occurred about 5:30 p.m. May 7 at S.W. 1st and Topeka Boulevard, said Rosie Nichols, co-interim communications director for Topeka's city government.

Evans was taken to a Topeka hospital, where he died Saturday, Nichols said.

Circumstances of the crash remain under investigation, she said.

Topeka police continued Tuesday to investigate a May 7 crash that fatally injured Christopher L. Evans, 38, of Topeka.

Rachel J. Anguiano, 31, fled the crash scene on foot and was arrested near S. Kansas Avenue and 3rd on an outstanding warrant, Nichols said. Authorities weren't saying whether she was a driver or passenger in the car.

Anguiano remained an inmate Tuesday in the Shawnee County Jail, where she was being held on an outstanding Jackson County warrant charging her with an unspecified crime and an outstanding Shawnee County warrant charging her with drug crimes, interference with a law enforcement officer and improper use of a roadway by a pedestrian, jail records said.

Those records indicated Anguiano wasn't being held in connection with any crimes linked to the crash.

Further details weren't available.

This article originally appeared on Topeka Capital-Journal: Topeka crash claims life of motorcyclist Christopher L. Evans