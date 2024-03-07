Motorcyclist charged in crash with Gales Ferry fire department SUV

Mar. 6—LEDYARD — Local police on Wednesday arrested a Griswold man on charges related to a New Year's Day crash involving his motorcycle and a Gales Ferry Fire Department sport utility vehicle.

Kevin Dingman, 27, was charged with reckless driving, passing in a no passing zone, driving with unsafe tires and illegal possession of a weapon in a motor vehicle.

Police said Dingman turned himself in after police obtained a warrant for his arrest. He was scheduled to be arraigned later Wednesday.

The 3:26 p.m. crash involved a Harley Davidson motorcycle driven by Dingman and a town-owned Ford Explorer driven by Anthony Saccone, 66, the chief of the Gales Ferry Volunteer Fire Company.

Police at the time said the crash occurred on Route 12 between Kings Highway and Long Cove Road. Dingman, who was wearing a helmet, was taken initially to Lawrence + Memorial Hospital for treatment of potential injuries and later transferred to Yale New Haven Hospital.

Saccone was taken to the Pequot Medical Center for an evaluation of his injuries.

Police said the preliminary investigation revealed the crash occurred when Dingman tried to pass Saccone on the left as Saccone was turning from Route 12 onto Barry Drive. Witnesses reported Dingman was passing vehicles illegally and speeding prior to the crash.