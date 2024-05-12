Motorcyclist, bicyclist killed in two separate traffic accidents Friday

LAFAYETTE, Ind. — Two separate accidents — one Friday evening, the other Friday night — killed a motorcyclist and a bicyclist.

Cole Groshon, 18, rode his motorcycle westbound on Tippecanoe County Road 800 South about 6 p.m. when an eastbound minivan driven Patricia Harwood, 85, of Crawfordsville, turned left in front of Groshon at the intersection of Tippecanoe County Road 200 East, according to the sheriff's office and the coroner.

The impact sent Groshon into a ditch and caused fatal injuries, according to the Tippecanoe County Sheriff's Office. He died Saturday, Tippecanoe County Coroner Carrie Costello said.

The motorcycle and the minivan both caught fire. Patricia Harwood and her passenger, Daniel Harwood, 84, of Crawfordsville, escaped their burning van.

Paramedics rushed Groshon to IU Health Arnett Hospital, according to the sheriff's office.

The Harwoods also were taken to a local hospital, where they were treated for injuries that were not life threatening, according to the sheriff's office.

Later Friday night, a bicyclist died after he was struck by a Toyota Forerunner in the 6300 block of Indiana 26 West, according to the sheriff's office. That accident happened just before midnight, according to the sheriff's office.

The bicyclist, whom Costello said is believed to be in his in his early 20s, was riding eastbound on the state highway.

The driver of the Toyota, who is a teenage juvenile, was westbound and driving left of center when he struck the bicyclist, according to the sheriff's office.

The bicyclist died at the scene, according to the sheriff's office.

Forensic autopsies will be performed on both of the men on Monday, Costello said.

