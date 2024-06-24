Motorcyclist arrested, accused of shooting at East Canton police officer during chase

EAST CANTON ‒ A 48-year-old motorcyclist was jailed on multiple charges, accused of shooting at a pursuing police officer twice early Sunday.

In a joint statement issued Sunday evening, Mayor David Spencer and Police Chief Thomas Hinerman said the incident began when a village police officer began a traffic stop at Wood Street and Nassau Street around12:05 a.m.

While conducting the stop, the officer heard several shots fired about 100 yards away on East Nassau Street. The officer then saw a motorcycle traveling north on Browning Court before turning west on Noble Street and north on Wood Street.

The officer immediately initiated a pursuit of the suspect traveling north on Wood Street, also known as state Route 44.

"Shortly after leaving the village limits, the suspect looked back at the pursuing police village cruiser and shot his firearm at the officer twice, followed by firing into the air once," the joint statement said. "Fortunately, the officer was not hit and continued the pursuit.

"After a brief period, the suspect slowed, attempted to pull into a gravel drive, and lost control of his motorcycle. The suspect got back on the motorcycle and headed south on state Route 44 back into the Village of East Canton."

Officers from Louisville and deputies from the Stark County Sheriff’s Office joined the chase.

The suspect continued through East Canton before losing control of his motorcycle again on South Wood Street. The suspect then ran on foot. A police dog from the village of Hartville arrived and helped search for the suspect. The suspect, a Canton resident, was taken into custody without further incident shortly thereafter.

The man faces charges of attempted felonious assault on a police officer, fleeing and eluding and felony drug possession. He also had outstanding felony warrants.

After being treated at a hospital, he was booked Into the Stark County Jail.

The investigation is continuing. More charges may be filed.

"We want to thank the Stark County Sheriff’s Department as well as the Louisville and Hartville Police Departments for the support given," Spencer and Hinerman wrote in their statement. "Further, we applaud the commitment and tenacity of our officer with the Village of East Canton Police Department, which ultimately led to the arrest."

