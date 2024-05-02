Motorcyclist, 66, killed in collision with car in Oxford Township

A 66-year-old man was killed Wednesday in an Oxford Township motorcycle crash with a small car. Authorities said they are still investigating the collision, adding that speed may have played a role in the deadly crash.

Jammie Haggadone, of Orion Township, was riding a 2009 Yamaha motorcycle on Lapeer Road near Oakwood at about 4:25 p.m. when he was struck by a 54-year-old Farmington Hills driver of a 2021 Toyota Corolla, which was turning onto Lapeer, the Oakland County Sheriff’s Office said.

The car turned right and into the motorcycle’s path, causing the crash.

According to the sheriff’s office:

The car was eastbound on Oakwood Road and had stopped for a flashing red signal light at Lapeer Road, when it turned right. The motorcycle driver, however, was approaching a flashing yellow signal at Oakwood Road.

Haggadone was thrown from his motorcycle. Authorities said they did not know if Haggadone was wearing a helmet. He landed in the median of the road, and taken to a hospital by Oxford Township Fire Department paramedics, where he later was pronounced deceased.

The driver of the car was treated for minor injuries at a hospital and released.

