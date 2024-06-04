Motorcyclist, 37, killed after colliding with guardrail on Highway 50 in Cameron Park, CHP says

One man died Monday after a motorcycle crash on Highway 50 in Cameron Park, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The motorcyclist was traveling eastbound on the freeway west of Cameron Park Drive in the carpool lane about 6:30 p.m. when he lost control of the bike, said Officer Andrew Brown, a spokesman for the CHP’s Placerville office. The rider and his 2021 Honda collided with the metal guardrail in the center divide and was ejected, he said. No other vehicles were involved in the crash.

Paramedics pronounced the man — identified as a 37-year-old resident of El Dorado — dead at the scene, Brown said. The man’s identity is expected to be released by the El Dorado County Sheriff’s Office once relatives are notified of his death.

While the CHP is still investigating the crash, Brown said alcohol or drugs were not a factor.

Anyone with information about the fatal crash is encouraged to call the CHP’s Placerville office at 530-748-2450.