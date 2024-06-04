Motorcycle season is here, and police emphasize safety – not just by motorcyclists

CRANSTON − The state's police chiefs decided to put some focus on motorcycle safety earlier this year as riders everywhere anticipated sunshine and balmier temps.

They made plans to shoot radio and television advertisements that are receiving airtime this season.

"The night before this ad was filmed," says Cranston's police chief, Col. Michael J. Winquist, "there were three crashes in the span of just a few hours, and one of them was fatal."

Before the launch of the awareness campaign on Friday, Rhode Island had already recorded four fatal motorcycle crashes. The state had 16 in 2023.

Motorcyclists represent only a thin slice of the nation's population of drivers.

Nationally, motorcycles only represent 3% of all registered vehicles, but they figured into 15% of all traffic fatalities and 3.5% of all injuries in 2022, says the chiefs' association president, also Warwick's police chief, Col. Brad Connor.

Ad aims messages at auto drivers

The ad is entitled "Motorcycle safety is a two-way street,” launched on Friday.

It was commissioned by the Rhode Island Police Chiefs Association and financed by the state Department of Transportation's Office of Highway Safety with support from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration. The Rhode Island Broadcasters Association has also partnered in the campaign.

A major thrust of this safety awareness initiative is aimed not at motorcyclists, but at automobile drivers.

"It’s time that we reminded drivers that keeping motorcyclists safe is their job too," said Connor.

Cranston police officer and local poodle have starring roles

The television advertisement features Cranston police Officer Christine Bolduc.

She safely rides a motorcycle in civilian attire before she rolls into a residential driveway to greet a poodle named Lucy. Winquist noted that Lucy is a "Cranston native."

The point of the imagery is to remind drivers that motorcyclists have families, too.

A local poodle named Lucy and Cranston Officer Christine Bolduc star in the Rhode Island Police Chiefs Association's ad about motorcycle safety.

The gear that riders wear for safety, including helmets and heavy clothing, doesn't emphasize their humanity. But under all that imposing garb, motorcyclists are people, too, and they want to get home safely, Connor says.

"Our ad is a reminder that every rider is a person who is someone special," he says.

Chiefs provide some driving tips for protecting safety of motorcyclists

"Keeping our roads safe is everyone’s responsibility, says Connor, "and drivers need to be mindful of motorcycles."

The association reminds drivers to: Check their mirrors and blind spots, use caution when stopping and starting, and share the road with motorcycles but never share the same lane with one.

The ad will air through September and will help anchor social media and digital aspects of the chiefs' campaign.

This article originally appeared on The Providence Journal: Motorcyclists are people, too, say Rhode Island's police chiefs