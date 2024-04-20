Motorcycle rider and his passenger killed Friday night in SE Marion County crash

Two people were killed and a third injured in a two-vehicle crash along a dark, two-lane roadway Friday night in southeast Marion County.

Here's what we know about the crash:

Which agency is investigating the crash? Florida Highway Patrol.

Where did it happened? At the intersection of Southeast 104th Terrace and East County Road 25 in Belleview.

What time did the crash occur? 10 p.m.

FHP officials said a man and woman on this Yamaha sport bike were killed in a two-vehicle crash in Belleview on Friday night.

What happened? Investigators said three motorcycle riders riding separately and staggered along CR 25 were heading east. Two of the riders told troopers a Toyota was stopped at the stop sign, then pulled out into the roadway.

Troopers said the Toyota driver was attempting to turn left onto CR 25. The lead motorcycle rider and a woman on the Yamaha sport bike were hit, the witnesses said. Troopers said the Toyota driver failed to check sufficiently before moving from the stop sign.

A woman driving this Toyota RAV4 was seriously injured in a two-vehicle crash in Belleview on Friday night.

The RAV4 went across both lanes and crashed into a chest-high chain link fence. Both the man and woman were ejected from the motorcycle. The man and woman landed nearly 70 yards from each other, FHP officials said.

The victims were pronounced deceased at the scene. The woman from the Toyota was taken to HCA Florida Ocala Hospital in serious condition, officials said.

Any information about the victims? Troopers said the deceased man was 25 and from Ocklawaha. The woman was 22 and from Anthony. The woman driving the Toyota is 52, from Belleview. Family members of one of the victims were at the scene consoling each other.

Authorities said the riders were at a friend's home, then went to a gas station, then returned to the road. They knew each other, troopers said. The names of the people involved in the crash were not released by troopers.

