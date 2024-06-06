Motorcycle rider killed after hitting fence in Fort Collins

A motorcyclist died after crashing into a fence in Fort Collins on Wednesday evening.

Fort Collins police said in a news release it was notified of the crash at 7:26 p.m. June 5 involving a single motorcycle in the 1000 block of East Drake Road.

Officers found an adult male motorcycle rider with life-threatening injuries when they arrived on scene and performed life-saving measures. He was taken to an area hospital, where he was pronounced deceased.

Police say their initial investigation found the motorcycle, a 2007 Yamaha, left the roadway while going westbound in the 1000 block of East Drake Road and struck a fence on the north side of the road.

East Drake Road between Lemay Avenue and Stover Street was closed for approximately four hours while the Fort Collins Police Collision Reconstruction and Scene Handling Team investigated.

If you have information about the crash or possibly have dashcam footage of it, you can contact Fort Collins Police Officer David Kaes at 970-416 2229.

Wednesday's fatal crash comes just days after a motorcycle rider was seriously injured in a crash involving a pickup truck on East Prospect Road on the evening of May 31.

The initial investigation of that crash indicated the motorcycle was going eastbound on Prospect Road when the truck, which was traveling westbound, began to turn onto southbound Peterson Street. Police are investigating if the motorcycle's speed contributed to that collision.

The 19-year-old male motorcycle rider was seriously injuries and transported by ambulance to a local hospital. No injuries were reported by other involved parties.

In 2023, there were five motorcycle fatalities in Fort Collins and 11 in Larimer County.

Last year, 134 motorcyclists were killed on Colorado roads, a slight decrease from 149 in 2022, which was the deadliest year on record for motorcyclists, according to the Colorado Department of Transportation.

This article originally appeared on Fort Collins Coloradoan: Fort Collins police investigating fatal motorcycle crash