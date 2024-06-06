UPDATED: Police release name of motorcycle rider killed in crash on Jacksboro Highway

A 64-year-old motorcycle rider was killed in a collision with a car on Jacksboro Highway in Wichita Falls on Wednesday afternoon.

Wichita Falls police officers responded at 3:01 p.m. Wednesday to investigate the crash at the 4500 block of Old Jacksboro Highway, according to a media release.

They found Allen Ray McCaffity of Wichita Falls, the rider of a 2007 Harley-Davidson motorcycle, on the ground when they arrived, Sgt. Charlie Eipper, Wichita Falls police spokesman, said in the media release.

Wichita Falls police investigate the scene of a fatal motorcycle crash Wednesday afternoon on June 5, 2024. The cyclist was killed when his cycle and a car collided just after 3 p.m.

Residents were performing CPR on McCaffity. Wichita Falls firefighters and AMR staff members arrived and took over the life-saving efforts. McCaffity was pronounced dead at the scene a few minutes later.

Police temporarily blocked the busy intersection to conduct an investigation.

Investigators spoke with a 22-year-old woman who drove a 2015 Ford Fiesta involved in the crash, Eipper said. She told investigators she was exiting the United Express gas station to turn left to go north on Jacksboro Highway.

A vehicle was traveling southbound in the right lane of Jacksboro Highway, and it slowed to turn right into the gas station parking lot.

The driver of the Fiesta told investigators that she did not see the motorcycle, which was also traveling south in the left lane. She told investigators the motorcycle collided with her vehicle when she drove across the left lane.

McCaffity was not wearing a helmet, and he sustained major head trauma, Eipper said. The woman was not injured.

This is the third crash-related fatality in Wichita Falls for the year 2024.

Trish Choate, interim editor for the Wichita Falls Times Record News, contributed to this report. Contact Trish with news tips at tchoate@gannett.com. Read her recent work here. Her X handle is @Trishapedia.

This article originally appeared on Wichita Falls Times Record News: Motorcycle rider killed in crash on Jacksboro Highway