Motorcycle rider hit and killed at Ocala intersection on Friday
A section of Southeast 31st Street was blocked Friday evening due to a fatal traffic crash at the Southeast 19th Avenue intersection.
Here's what we know about the wreck:
Who's the investigating agency? Ocala Police Department.
What time were they notified about the crash? 6:01 p.m.
What time did they arrive? 6:06 p.m.
Where did the victim die? At HCA Florida Ocala Hospital at 6:19 p.m.
What happened? Officers on scene said a Kia Sorrento sport utility vehicle driven by a 76-year-old Ocala woman, was traveling eastbound on SE 31st Street. The woman entered the left turning lane to turn left onto SE 19th Avenue. The motorcycle rider, a man, was heading westbound on SE 31st Street. Police officials said though both vehicles had the green light, the SUV did not have a green arrow. Both vehicles collided at the intersection. Officials said the bike struck the passenger's side of the SUV. Authorities said upon impact, the front of the Ducati motorcycle caught fire.
What about the SUV driver? Officers plan to take a blood sample from the woman, which is standard in crashes that involves death or serious bodily injury. Officer said the elderly woman was shaken, comforted by family and was cooperating with the investigation.
Did police identify the victim? Not yet. They're trying to contact the man's family before releasing any information about him.
What about the roadblocks? The roadway was blocked for more than an hour as they investigated the crash. The roads were re-opened about 8:45 p.m.
Since the beginning of the year, how many people have died in traffic crashes in the city of Ocala? 6. Friday's death was the second, and the second motorcycle fatality since Sunday. Last year, nine people were killed in traffic-related crashes in the city of Ocala. In 2023, five of the nine deaths were motorcycle riders. So far this year, half of the six fatalities are motorcycle riders. Those numbers does not include figures for the county, and the cities of Belleview and Dunnellon.
