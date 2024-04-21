Motorcycle rider dies in solo crash on Tomales Petaluma Road

(BCN) — A motorcyclist died in a solo collision Saturday afternoon on Tomales Petaluma Road in Marin County, the California Highway Patrol said.

The crash was reported about 2:26 p.m. east of Twin Bridge Road, CHP Officer David DeRutte said.

Hayward pedestrian suffers fatal injuries after vehicle collision

A preliminary investigation indicated the rider of a Suzuki motorcycle was driving east when he lost control and veered off the road, colliding with a fence and utility pole, the CHP said. The rider suffered major injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Inquiries about the victim should be directed to the Marin County Coroner’s office, DeRutte said.

Anyone with information about the crash is asked to call the Santa Rosa CHP office at (707) 806-5600.

