Motorcycle rider dies in Interstate 83 crash in northern York County: coroner

A 21-year-old motorcycle rider died in a crash Sunday on Interstate 83 in northern York County, according to the coroner's office.

The name of the victim has not been released at this time.

The coroner's office responded at 11:48 a.m. to the crash along I-83 North at the Fishing Creek interchange (Exit 36) in Fairview Township, a news release states.

A passenger reportedly was on the motorcycle, the coroner's office said, the person's condition "is not known or reported by this office."

Pennsylvania State Police are investigating the crash.

