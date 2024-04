Peel police responded to the collision near Hurontario Street and Wanless Drive around 2:48 p.m. Sunday, the force said in a post on social media. (Arlyn McAdorey/The Canadian Press - image credit)

A motorcycle rider has died after a crash involving their vehicle and a car in Brampton, Peel police say.

Peel police responded to the collision near Hurontario Street and Wanless Drive around 2:48 p.m. Sunday, the force said in a post on social media.

The motorcyclist was rushed to hospital with life-threatening injuries and has since died, police say.

Peel police are warning drivers to expect road closures in the area into the evening.