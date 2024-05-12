Motorcycle patrol pulls over Japanese 'police' car

The car's flashing red lights drew the attention of a police patrol [Northamptonshire Police]

A car painted to look like a Japanese police vehicle has been seized by motorcycle patrol officers.

It was being driven to the Santa Pod Raceway, near Wellingborough, where a one-day event showcasing the "fastest and finest" Japanese cars and motorcycles was taking place.

A Northamptonshire police patrol pulled over the black and white two-seater sports car - emblazoned with the word "police" and Japanese characters - on Saturday.

In a post on X, officers said they stopped the car because it had "flashing rear red lights" and found it was not insured. It was seized and the driver reported.

