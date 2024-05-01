Motorcycle-involved crash leaves one dead in Mehlville

MEHLVILLE, Mo. – One person has died after a crash between a motorcycle and pickup truck Tuesday evening in Mehlville.

Police were called to a crash at Union Road and Park Hill Court around 5:30 p.m., where they discovered the motorcycle operator, an adult male, was ejected and suffered from life-threatening injuries. He was transported to the hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries.

According to officials, the pickup driver was not injured.

A preliminary investigation of the crash shows that the motorcycle was traveling at high speeds northbound on Union Road when it hit the back of the pickup truck that was also northbound.

No further information has been released.

