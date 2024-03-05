How a motorcycle helmet became a deadly weapon in Somerset County assault

SOMERSET — Timothy Marsh pulled up on his motorcycle while yelling, walked up to the door of a Paint Township residence with his motorcycle helmet in hand.

When the owner answered the pounding on his door, the 36-year-old Portage resident thrust his license photo identification at the man. Marsh then demanded to go inside, pushed inside, showed the man his license again, claimed it was his place and then struck the homeowner, according to a probable-cause affidavit.

Somerset County Courthouse is where the trial was held.

Marsh struck the man several times with his helmet, leaving the man with bruising on the forehead and on the left eye, a laceration of the left eye area and a bloodshot left eye, according to court documents.

The man ended up going to the emergency room, according to testimony at his daylong trial that included three witnesses for the prosecution (two troopers and the victim) by First Assistant District Attorney Thomas Leiden and one witness for the defense: Marsh, who presented his own defense.

After a daylong trial, the jury of eight men and four women deliberated for 48 minutes and convicted Marsh of felony aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and simple assault with a deadly weapon.

Somerset County District Attorney Molly Metzgar called the incident a "brutal beating."

"I am thankful for their (the prosecuting team and troopers) hard work on this case as we continue to ensure Somerset County residents can sleep well at night, knowing they are safe in their own homes," Metzgar said. "I want to thank the jury for their service and careful consideration of the evidence before them.

What's next

Senior Judge Patrick Kiniry revoked Marsh's bond and deferred sentencing until a pre-sentence investigation is completed.

"The probation department completes a pre-sentence investigation which investigates the defendant’s history for the judge to fashion a sentence," Metzar said.

Marsh is facing possible state prison time.

