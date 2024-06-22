Motorcycle goes off bridge into water killing woman

ASHTABULA COUNTY, Ohio (WJW) — A Harley Davidson driven by 43-year-old Anthony Konopinski, was traveling in Williamsfield Township around 2 a.m. Saturday when it drove off the roadway, “struck a mailbox…striking a bridge and then traveled into the creek below,” troopers said.

“Mr. Konopinski’s passenger, Julie Gore, 33 of Williamsfield Township, was trapped under the motorcycle,” according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

Troopers said both crash victims were flown to University Hospital Cleveland where Gore was pronounced dead.

Neither occupant was wearing a helmet at the time of the crash and drugs or alcohol may be a factor in the crash that remains under investigation, according to troopers.

