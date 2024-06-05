Motorcycle driver injured in Red Wing crash

Jun. 4—RED WING, Minn. — A motorcycle driver was injured in a crash on U.S. Highway 61 in Red Wing on Tuesday, June 4, 2024.

A 2021 Nissan Rogue was traveling south on Highway 61 and a 2006 Harley Davidson Cruiser was also traveling south on the highway after making a U-turn from the northbound side. The vehicle and motorcycle collided in the intersection near South Spring Creek Road in Red Wing, according to a Minnesota State Patrol crash report.

The driver of the Harley Davidson, 62-year-old John Irvin Wiese of Red Wing, was transported to Mayo Clinic Hospital-Red Wing with non-life threatening injuries. According to the report, Wiese was not wearing a helmet.

The driver of the Nissan, 50-year-old Sally Ann Hattemer of Goodhue, was not injured.

The Minnesota State Patrol, Red Wing Police Department, Red Wing Fire Department, Mayo Clinic Ambulance Service and Goodhue County Sheriff's Office responded to the crash.