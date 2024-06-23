Motorcycle crash in Southwest Missouri claims life

KSNF/KODE — One person is dead following a motorcycle crash in Southwest Missouri.

According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol it happened Friday morning at 6:50 on US 65, mile marker 24 in Saddlebrooke.

MSHP says the crash occurred as a motorcycle traveled off the roadway, struck median cables, and was ejected onto the shoulder of the highway.

That motorcycle was driven by Chance Whiteclaw, 33, of Nixa.

Whiteclaw was pronounced dead at the scene by the Christian County coroner.

This marks Troop D’s 43rd fatal crash of 2024.

