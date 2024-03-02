Motorcycle crash in NE kills 1, Albuquerque Police Dept. reports

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A crash on Friday night killed one person, the Albuquerque Police Department (APD) said in a release. It involved a motorcycle and a vehicle.

According to APD, officers responded to the area of Montgomery Boulevard and Shenandoah Place around 9:30 p.m. Friday for a crash. Witnesses told authorities they saw a large group of motorcycles heading east on Montgomery while an SUV was heading west. They claimed the SUV crossed Montomgery to make a left turn onto Shenandoah in front of them and a motorcyclist.

APD asking for help finding suspect in Embudo Trailhead murder

The motorcycle hit the back of the SUV and crashed. The witness stopped to help the rider and call the police, but the rider was killed. The SUV allegedly fled.

The driver was later identified, and the SUV was located. The driver reportedly said she didn’t see any other vehicles and crossed in front of two motorcycles. APD’s Fatal Crash Unit is investigating.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KRQE NEWS 13 - Breaking News, Albuquerque News, New Mexico News, Weather, and Videos.