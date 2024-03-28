Motorcycle crash in Kingston sends driver to Harborview Thursday morning

A motorcycle crash near the Kingston ferry terminal Thursday morning sent one man to the hospital, who is suspected of driving under the influence, according to the Washington State Patrol.

The driver of the motorcycle, a 21-year-old from Silverdale, was traveling westbound on Highway 104 around 11 a.m. on Thursday morning when he crossed the center line at Illinois Avenue and struck a curb along the opposite lane, reported the Washington State Patrol.

The driver was thrown from the motorcycle. After medics arrived he was flown to Harborview Medical Center for his injuries.

The 21-year-old is suspected of driving under the influence at the time of the crash, WSP reported.

This article originally appeared on Kitsap Sun: Motorcyclist crashed in Kingston likely under the influence, WSP says