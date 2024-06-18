Motorcycle crash involving serious injuries closes Route 2 in Preston

A motorcycle crash involving serious injuries closed part of Route 2 in Preston on Tuesday morning.

The crash was reported just after 6 a.m. and led to Route 2 being closed between Route 2A and Maynard Hill Road, according to the Connecticut Department of Transportation.

Connecticut State Police said troopers from Troop E responded to the crash. Preliminary reports indicated serious injuries were reported, according to state police.

The DOT did not expect the road to be closed for more than four hours.