Motorcycle crash on Interstate 75 onramp Downtown closes several roadways

A stretch of Third Street is closed in Downtown due to a motorcycle crash on the onramp to Interstate 75 from Fort Washington Way just ahead of rush hour Wednesday afternoon.

A motorcycle crash that occurred on the onramp to Interstate 75 from Fort Washington Way prompted multiple road closures in the Downtown area just ahead of rush hour Wednesday afternoon.

As a result of the crash, Cincinnati police said the following roadways are closed at this time:

Westbound Fort Washington Way from Interstate 71.

Eastbound Third Street at the ramp to I-75.

Southbound Central Avenue at Fifth Street.

Northbound Central Avenue at Pete Rose Way.

Officers responded to the crash at 1:38 p.m. and found that one person was involved. The person's injuries are listed as serious and the traffic unit was on scene conducting an investigation.

Motorists were encouraged to use alternate routes as the roadways are expected to be closed for "an extended amount of time."

The Enquirer will continue to update this story.

This article originally appeared on Cincinnati Enquirer: Motorcycle crash in downtown Cincinnati closes several roadways