Motorcycle crash affects I-70 traffic; person hurt

FREDERICK COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — A person was hurt in a motorcycle crash in Frederick County Monday afternoon.

The wreck happened around 5:10 p.m. on Interstate 70 westbound, just before the New Market exit.

Medics took the person who was hurt to the hospital.

One of the I-70 westbound lanes remained open, but there were delays as a result of the crash.

