Motorcycle clubs honor fallen officers Saturday

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Events continue this weekend to mark National Law Enforcement Week in the Natural State.

The inaugural Arkansas Law Enforcement Memorial Ride traveled from the Rock City Harley Davidson store to the state capitol on Saturday morning.

Multiple motorcycle clubs gathered to raise money for the Arkansas Law Enforcement Memorial and to recognize officers who gave their lives in the line of duty.

After the ride, a ceremony was held where the names of Arkansas’ fallen officers are listed.

“At Saturday’s ceremony, we talked about the history of this memorial and what national police week is, and what this memorial means for us.” Southwind Gunfighters Motorcycle Club President Keith Pierson said.

Proceeds from Saturday’s event will go to the Arkansas Law Enforcement Memorial fund. Rock City Harley Davidson donated breakfast for the event.

