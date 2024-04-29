Motorcycle chase with Lilburn Police ends in painful, fiery crash for driver

A man fleeing police custody learned a very tough lesson after leading police on a chase earlier this week.

The Lilburn Police Department say they attempted to stop the driver of a motorcycle operating without tags on Lawrenceville Highway around 10 p.m. on Wednesday, according to a Facebook post.

Police say the driver of the motorcycle turned around in a retail parking lot and attempted to flee from the officer by turning around onto Lawrenceville Highway.

When the officer turned on his lights signaling the motorcycle driver to stop, he took off at a high rate of speed, according to police. The officer turned off his lights, ceasing the case.

Moments later, the driver of the motorcycle rear-ended a vehicle and was thrown from the bike.

The officer responded and found the man lying on the ground seriously injured and his bike in flames. Police say the man was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

He is facing numerous charges, police said.

“Running from the police is never a good idea,” the post said.

