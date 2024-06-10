Motor City Pride attracts record crowds for celebration and advocacy

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer speaks at Motor City Pride, June 9, 2024 | Michigan Advance

While music pulsed out over the Detroit River, thousands of people — young and old — celebrated the LGBTQ+ community over the weekend at Hart Plaza.

Motor City Pride, which bills itself as Michigan’s largest Pride celebration, traces its roots back more than half-century to June 1972 when a gay pride march was held in downtown Detroit to both mark the third anniversary of the Stonewall riot in New York, as well demand the repeal of anti-gay laws and full civil rights for gay people. It drew between 200 and 400 people.

Fifty-two years later, the festival and parade has grown to bring out, according to organizers, more than 65,000 attendees over both Saturday and Sunday to see nearly 50 performers on four different stages.

“It’s been just amazing,” Dave Wait, chair of the Motor City Pride festival, told the Michigan Advance. “The people have come out to celebrate pride and also to advocate for full rights and inclusion for all individuals.”

Sunday’s festivities began with the annual Pride march, which was kicked off by Gov. Gretchen Whitmer reminding the crowd that who occupies the corridors of power in Lansing makes a definite difference.

“We worked for decades to expand civil rights protections for the LGBTQ+ community,” she said. “Decades, we worked on it. Guess what happened just weeks after Democrats took control? Full protections for the LGBTQ+ community. When Democrats are in charge, this community is respected and protected under the law.”

Last week, Whitmer also signed a declaration designating June as Pride month.

Whitmer was joined by Attorney General Dana Nessel, U.S. Sen. Debbie Stanenow (D-Lansing) and Lt. Gov. Garlin Gilchrist in launching the parade, which made its way down Griswold Street, before turning onto Jefferson Avenue and then ending at Hart Plaza.

Other elected officials marching in the parade included Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan, state Senate Majority Leader Winnie Brinks (D-Grand Rapids), Oakland County Executive Dave Coulter, state Sen. Jeremy Moss (D-Southfield), state Rep. Jason Morgan (D-Ann Arbor), U.S. Rep. Haley Stevens (D-Birmingham), U.S. Rep. Elissa Slotkin (D-Holly), state Sen. Stephanie Chang (D-Detroit) and state Sen. Erika Geiss (D-Taylor).

Meanwhile, Wait said the festival wouldn’t be possible without their major sponsors like Delta Airlines, Jeep, MGM Grand Casino, Ford Motor Company, and Kroger. He added that the involvement of major corporations was another sign of how far they’ve come, although he said there was still much to be achieved.

Sen. Jeremy Moss at Motor City Pride, June 9, 2024 | Michigan Advance

Oakland County Executive Dave Coulter at Motor City Pride, June 9, 2024 | Michigan Advance

Attorney General Dana Nessel and Sen. Jeremy Moss at Motor City Pride, June 9, 2024 | Michigan Advance

An "Out for Biden-Harris" sign at Motor City Pride, June 9, 2024 | Michigan Advance

Sign welcoming attendees to the Motor City Pride festival crowd. June 9, 2024. Photo by Jon King

Motor City Pride festival crowd. June 9, 2024. Photo by Jon King

Attorney General Dana Nessel, Lt. Gov. Garlin Gilchrist, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, Sen. Debbie Stabenow and Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan at Motor City Pride, June 9, 2024 | Michigan Advance

Attorney General Dana Nessel, Lt. Gov. Garlin Gilchrist, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, Sen. Debbie Stabenow and Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan at Motor City Pride, June 9, 2024 | Michigan Advance

Young girl bedecked with balloons at the Motor City Pride festival crowd. June 9, 2024. Photo by Jon King

Attorney General Dana Nessel and Sen. Jeremy Moss at Motor City Pride, June 9, 2024 | Michigan Advance

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer speaks at Motor City Pride, June 9, 2024 | Michigan Advance

Attorney General Dana Nessel, Lt. Gov. Garlin Gilchrist, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, Sen. Debbie Stabenow and Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan at Motor City Pride, June 9, 2024 | Michigan Advance

Motor City Pride festival crowd. June 9, 2024. Photo by Jon King

Motor City Pride festival parade. June 9, 2024. Photo by Jon King

An attendee wears a "Don't Say Desantis" shirt at Motor City Pride, June 9, 2024 | Michigan Advance

An ad at Hunting Place for Turning Point USA's The People's Convention featuring former President Donald Trump, as seen during Motor City Pride, June 9, 2024 | Michigan Advance

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer speaks at Motor City Pride, June 9, 2024 | Michigan Advance

Lt. Gov. Garlin Gilchrist speaks at Motor City Pride, June 9, 2024 | Michigan Advance

Motor City Pride festival crowd. June 9, 2024. Photo by Jon King

JAX from RuPaul’s Drag Race performs at the Motor City Pride festival. June 9, 2024. Photo by Jon King

Motor City Pride festival crowd. June 9, 2024. Photo by Jon King

Young girl leaves message in kids' activity booth at Motor City Pride festival. June 9, 2024. Photo by Jon King

Attorney General Dana Nessel and Sen. Jeremy Moss at Motor City Pride, June 9, 2024 | Michigan Advance

Motor City Pride, June 9, 2024 | Michigan Advance

Motor City Pride festival-goer looks on as one of the musical acts entertains the crowd. June 9, 2024. Photo by Jon King

Motor City Pride festival crowd. June 9, 2024. Photo by Jon King

Attorney General Dana Nessel, Lt. Gov. Garlin Gilchrist, Sen. Debbie Stabenow and Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan at Motor City Pride, June 9, 2024 | Michigan Advance

Attorney General Dana Nessel, Lt. Gov. Garlin Gilchrist, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, Sen. Debbie Stabenow and Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan at Motor City Pride, June 9, 2024 | Michigan Advance

Lt. Gov. Garlin Gilchrist speaks at Motor City Pride, June 9, 2024 | Michigan Advance

“It really does show the acceptance, but it’s also important to remember, there’s still a lot of people who don’t understand, who don’t approve, and are haters,” said Wait. “The hate speech still continues. So that’s why we’re talking about advocacy and letting people know that we’re your neighbors and to give that respect to one another.”

In addition to the traditional food and merchandise vendors that would be present at any major festival, Motor City Pride also featured a number of social service and LGBTQ+ advocacy organizations offering information and assistance for those in need. Included among them was Stand with Trans, the Human Rights Campaign and the Michigan HIV/AIDS Council.

SUPPORT NEWS YOU TRUST. DONATE

The post Motor City Pride attracts record crowds for celebration and advocacy appeared first on Michigan Advance.