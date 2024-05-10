Motions hearing in Butler Township teen homicide continued

May 9—WILKES-BARRE — A motions hearing for homicide suspect Alan Jay Meyers was continued Thursday as a recently retained attorney added to the defense team claimed there is "outstanding evidence" that needs to be reviewed.

Attorney Theron Solomon joined Attorney Matthew T. Muckler in defending Meyers, 18, for the fatal shooting of Kassadey Matulevich, 17, inside her Sand Hollow Drive home in Butler Township on Aug. 27, 2022.

Prosecutors allege Meyers, of Black Creek Township, then 17, shot Matulevich as their relationship turned sour when Meyers began talking to a 14-year-old girl, while Solomon and Muckler argued the shooting was a "drunken accident."

During a brief court proceeding before Luzerne County Judge Michael T. Vough, Solomon said there remains outstanding evidence that needs to be reviewed including cellular phone records and recorded phone calls from the county correctional facility.

Vough continued the motion's hearing until a later date but strongly advised Meyers' defense team and District Attorney Sam Sanguedolce and Assistant District Attorney Daniel Mulhern that the trial will be held in October.

Meyers' trial has been continued twice previously.

"I do not want to move this case again, understand?" Vough said sternly.

A week long trial is expected.

Soon after Solomon joined Muckler in defending Meyers on charges of criminal homicide, possession of a firearm by a minor and two counts of tampering with evidence, he filed a motion seeking to dismiss the case arguing the shooting was an accident.

In the motion, Solomon and Muckler contend Meyers and Matulevich had a typical "young love" relationship and enjoyed spending time with each other.

Meyers showed off by carrying a firearm and when he entered Matulevich's residence through a window on Aug. 27, 2022, he was visibly intoxicated.

Solomon and Muckler argued Matulevich sent Meyers a text message asking how drunk he was? Meyers responded, "11" on a scale of 1-10, Solomon and Muckler wrote in their motion.

When Meyers arrived at Matulevich's residence, he also had a bottle of liquor, his attorneys wrote.

Solomon and Muckler argued the shooting was not intentional as Meyers was intoxicated when he recklessly handled a firearm causing an accidental discharge.

Also in their motion, Solomon and Muckler are seeking to have protesters kept away from the courthouse and prohibit Matulevich's family and friends from wearing clothing with her picture as they believe it will prejudice the jury.

Vough said he will schedule an entire day for the motion's hearing.