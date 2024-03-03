Motion seeks judge's ouster in suit over water rates for Sarasota County development

The Gran Paradiso Property Owners filed suit against the West Villages Improvement District and Lennar over an irrigation pact made prior to the residents assuming control of the association.

NORTH PORT – In a fight between developers and a homeowners group over a sky-high water supply contract, the developers want to kick the judge off the case in the long-running legal fight.

Two entities with an ownership claim to water rights under land owned by the West Villages Improvement District filed a motion Feb. 19 seeking to disqualify Circuit Court Judge Hunter W. Carroll from a lawsuit filed by the Gran Paradiso Property Owners Association challenging a 100-year irrigation contract signed before residents got control of the south Sarasota County subdivision. The motion questions whether Carroll can be impartial.

The property owners association successfully challenged the agreement – signed in 2018 – in part because the meeting of the West Villages Improvement District where it was approved was not properly advertised.

A legal notice of the public hearing was published in the Herald-Tribune on Sept. 8, 2018, but that was only five days before the hearing, instead of the legally required seven days.

In his ruling for the homeowners Feb. 9, 2023, Carroll called one aspect of the district's irrigation contract "obscene."

Since then any money homeowners paid for irrigation water exceeding $0.39 per 1,000 gallons per customer should have been going into an escrow account while a lawsuit over the dispute proceeds.

Attorneys for the West Villages development district appealed Carroll's ruling but last December, the 2nd District Court of Appeal affirmed his decision.

Last month The Ranch Land Operations LLLP and Thomas Ranch Intangibles, LLLP filed a motion to intervene in the case and counter-sued the property owner’s association.

Rick Severance, president of Mattamy Homes’ Wellen Park Division is the authorized representative of both entities.

Why did the partnerships intervene?

The Ranch Land Operations LLLP and Thomas Ranch Intangibles, LLLP – referenced throughout the motion as “Intervenors” – filed because the Gran Paradiso is seeking to nullify that 2018 irrigation water supply agreement by which they supply irrigation water to the West Villages development district, which then sells it to the residents.

Lawyers for the water supplier controlled by the developer of the large Wellen Park in south Sarasota County, Mattamy Homes, said that any final ruling “will have a direct impact" on "availability of water, operation and capacity of subject wells.”

Why are they seeking the removal of Judge Carroll?

Their argument seeking to get Carroll off the case isn't about Carroll’s ruling in which he said he did not object to property owners paying fair rates for irrigation water, added that “paying an annuity to the primary developer’s subsidiary for up to 100 years for no reasonable connection to what Mattamy is going to have to do to provide the water is, again, obscene.”

The lawyers said Carroll had the wrong impression of the agreement and that the intervenors would demonstrate that their plan would help fund the creation of an irrigation water supply system, which is in the public interest.

Instead, they said Carroll should be removed because he served on the board of directors for the nonprofit Teen Court with the wife of Marty Black, who, at the time the irrigation contract was signed, served as president of the West Villages Improvement District. The district was set up to manage construction and maintenance of roads, utilities and other services for the emerging development.

Representatives of the intervenors knew about that connection though, because Carroll himself disclosed that fact and referenced Black as “the spouse of somebody I’ve known for many years as a social friend.”

The lawyers said Black was, "arguably" the "the central figure in the development and implementation of the system."

“It is reasonable to fear that the relationship between Mr. Black and Judge Carroll will bear on his ability to weigh Mr. Black’s actions and his credibility,” the disqualification motion stated, later adding, “Because Mr. Black is a central figure in all aspects of the case his testimony will be very material and Judge Carroll’s relationship with Mr. Black calls into question Judge Carroll’s impartiality.”

This article originally appeared on Sarasota Herald-Tribune: Motion asks judge to step down from Gran Paradiso irrigation suit