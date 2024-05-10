Mother's Day 2024 deals and specials for fast food, brunch and dining

Here's your reminder: Mother's Day is Sunday, May 12.

If you don't have a card or gift already picked out or in the mail, you could take mom out to eat on Mother's Day. If you are lucky enough to spend time with your mother on Mother's Day, many restaurants and food spots can do the cooking and have specials for moms.

Among the places with Mother's Day promotions is KFC, which has several special "Real Talk" Mother's Day meals, available through Sunday – and including Día de las Madres on Friday, May 10 – curated with the help of celebrity and cookbook author Chrissy Teigen.

“I’m not kidding, like, I’m literally going to be eating KFC on Mother’s Day. That’s how this whole thing came about,” Teigen told Today.com in announcing the promotion. “We get to do what mom wants to do," said the longtime fan of KFC and wife of John Legend.

'Mother's Day rules': Mom goes viral for suggesting grandmas be celebrated a different day

KFC has several special premium "Real Talk" Mother's Day meals, available through Sunday, curated with the help of celebrity and cookbook author Chrissy Teigen.

Among KFC’s reimagined family meals are the "Taste of Time-off Meal (For the Mom Who Needs Some Alone Time – and Leftovers)," which comes with four pieces of fried chicken, two sides of mashed potatoes and gravy, plus two biscuits, and the “Dad’s In Charge of Dinner (For the Mom Who Doesn’t Want to Make Another Decision Today)," with a bucket of 12 pieces of fried chicken, three large sides and six biscuits.

When you order on KFC.com or in the KFC app, you also get a free 10-piece order of KFC Saucy Nuggets with a minimum $10 purchase and 40% off a 12 pc. bucket of fried chicken breasts, thighs, drums and wings.

Another reminder: It's a good idea to call your location before you head out to make sure they are participating in the special. For more deals, check RetailMeNot.com and your favorite local restaurants' social media sites for offers.

Mother's Day: 70 best gifts of any kind for Mother's Day

Mother's Day deals and specials

Anthony’s Coal Fired Pizza & Wings: For each $100 in gift cards purchased, get a $40 bonus card (available in stores, online or in the Anthony’s app).

Auntie Anne’s: Auntie Anne’s reward members can buy one Cinnamon Sugar or Original Pretzel and get one free on Sunday. Buy $25 in Auntie Anne’s gift cards and get a $5 reward to use on your next purchase (unlocked in the rewards program and good to July 21).

Baskin-Robbins: The ice cream chain has a special Strawberries ‘n Cream Cake, which you can have made with Mom's favorite ice cream and cake flavors. You can pre-order through the BR App and get $5 off your ice cream cake purchase of $35 or more with the code MOM at checkout until Wednesday.

Baskin-Robbins has a special Strawberries ‘n Cream Cake, which you can have made with Mom's favorite ice cream and cake flavors.

Beef 'O' Brady's: Mom’s eat free off the 10@$10 menu with the purchase of an additional entrée.

Biggby Coffee: Buy one drink of any size, up to 24 ounces, get $1 off another.

BJ’s Restaurant & Brewhouse: Mom's get a complimentary, limited-edition stemless wine glass when dining on Saturday or Sunday (while supplies last). And get a $10 bonus card when you buy an eGift card of $50 or more.

Bonefish Grill: All restaurants will open an hour early Sunday at 10 a.m. with a brunch menu including Bang Bang Shrimp Eggs Benedict and Crème Brûlée French Toast; drink options include a Sparkling Blueberry Refresher Mocktail made with blueberry puree.

The Brass Tap: The beer bar chain has a Mother's Day special of buy one cocktail, beer or wine and get one free of equal value.

Buffalo’s Cafe : Moms get a free Buffalo Chip Dessert with any entrée purchase of $14.99 or more at participating locations.

BurgerFi: Spend $25 on gift cards and get a $10 bonus card; available in stores, online, or via the BurgerFi app.

California Pizza Kitchen: Get a heart-shaped pizzas Friday to Sunday. Or cook yourself with one of CPK's Spring Meal Kits with chicken or salmon, available through Saturday, starting at $55 for two people or $105 for four.

Capital Grille: The steakhouse chain has a Mother’s Day brunch 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. and moms can order from the full dinner menu all day. There's also mimosas and champagne.

Carrabba's Italian Grill: A special Mother's Day menu, available through Sunday, includes entrees such as Carrabba's Italian Classics Trio (chicken parmesan, lasagne and Fettuccine Alfredo), a Tomato Caprese with Fresh Burrata appetizer, and Carrabellini cocktail made with Absolut Citron vodka, raspberry and blood orange, topped with Riondo Prosecco.

Carvel: Purchase $25 in Carvel gift cards and get a free $5 reward. Offer good through June 16; reward can be redeemed through Aug. 31.

Chicken Salad Chick: The restaurants are closed on Sundays, but you can plan ahead and on Friday, May 10, buy one get one free Large Quick Chicks grab and go packages in the restaurants or drive-thru – they come in various chicken salad flavors, plus pimento cheese and egg salad. And during the "Month of Mom" promotion, scan your receipts on Fridays in the Craving Credits app to get a free drink every day during the month of May.

Cinnabon: Spend $25 in Cinnabon gift cards and get a free $5 reward to be used on a future visit. Available in bakery through June 23 and online through June 30. Reward code must be unlocked in the Cinnabon Rewards Program to be redeemed and is good July 1-Aug. 25

Cracker Barrel: Bring mom between Thursday and Sunday and get a free Barrel Bite side dish with any purchase. Plus she gets a Mother’s Day card which includes a coupon for a free Barrel Bite to use May 13-31 with any purchase of $2.99 or more. (Dine-in only; one free Barrel Bite per check. Barrel Bite Duo, gratuity, and online purchase not included.)

Krispy Kreme is celebrating Mother's Day with a new collection of mini-doughnuts that will be available beginning May 6.

Krispy Kreme: Mother's Day mini-doughnuts and revamped rewards program

Panda Express: Through Sunday, there's a 5-person family meal for $30 (online only; use the code THANKSMOM) and when you make an online order of $30 or more in gift cards, get one free Panda Bowl (redeemable through July 31).

Raising Cane's: Members of the Caniac Club loyalty program will get a Buy One Get One Free Box Combo deal in their account to redeem on Sunday or Monday. Must be a registered member of the club by Friday to get the deal.

Razzoo's Cajun Cafe: Available for Mother's Day is a limited-time drink, The Mother of Margs, made with Patrón Silver Tequila and Sprite and served in a replica Patrón bottle. There's also some 2-for-$20 menu specials.

Red Robin: For Mother's Day on Sunday, get mom a $4 milkshake, a $4 Momma's Margarita – flavors include traditional, strawberry, desert pear, or honey mango; on the rocks or frozen – or a $5 Wine Time six-ounce pour of the burger restaurant's red or white house wine.

Round Table Pizza: Surprise Mom with a heart-shaped pizza from Round Table from Friday, May 10, to Friday, May 17. You also get 15% off all orders $40 or more with code LOVEMOM. (Offer good at participating locations for dine-in, carry-out & delivery.)

Schlotzsky’s: For every $30 spent on Schlotzky’s gift cards or eGift Cards through Monday, you get two $5 rewards; spend $25 and get one $5 reward. The reward can be unlocked in your Schlotzsky's Rewards account before July 17 and will expire 14 days after it's unlocked.

Sonic Drive-In: For a limited time, all shakes are half price every night after 7 p.m. when you order in the Sonic app or online.

Smokey Bones: Buy a $25 gift card in-store on Sunday and earn $5 Bones Bucks to redeem July 1 – August 31.

Smoothie King: Saturday to Monday, buy a 20-ounce smoothie or bigger and get a free 20-ounce smoothie (one-time use, excludes Hulk and Gladiator sizes).

Tous les Jours: The bakery café chain has a limited-edition ‘Love You Mom’ Mother’s Day menu, available through Sunday, with seven special cakes including an Earl Grey Grapefruit Cake, Peaches N Cream Cake, and Mini Carrot Cake (prices ranging from $12-$14 for the mini cakes; $45-$48 for whole cakes).

More ways to save: Visit USA TODAY's coupons page for deals from thousands of vendors

Walk-On’s Sports Bistreaux: When the family dines here on Mother's Day, parents get a $10 "Friday Night Date Night" gift card to use on a Friday night through June 30. Also on Monday, moms get a free dessert – options include Beignet Bites and Doughnut Bread Pudding made with Krispy Kreme doughnuts – whether they dine in or takeout.

Yogurtland: Through May 14, the frozen yogurt chain is offering free delivery on orders of more than $15 made through the website or mobile app.

Follow Mike Snider on X and Threads: @mikesnider & mikegsnider.

What's everyone talking about? Sign up for our trending newsletter to get the latest news of the day

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Mother's Day 2024 food deals, specials for brunch, dining, more