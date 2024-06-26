Mother of woman missing in Bahamas pleads for daughter's safe return

Police in the Bahamas are investigating the disappearance of a Chicago woman named Taylor Casey whose family says she was last seen a week ago while attending a month-long yoga retreat.

"Oh my God, I miss Taylor. Taylor should not be missing as far as I'm concerned," Casey's mother, Colette Seymore, said in an interview with CBS News.

Seymore said she received a troubling call last week when the retreat's organizers asked if she had heard from her 41-year-old daughter.

"I heard from Taylor Tuesday, that was the last time Taylor had sent me pictures of Taylor in the Atlantic ocean, saying, 'I miss you, mom. I miss you. Look, I'm at the beach.'"

The organization hosting the retreat, Sivananda Ashram Yoga Retreat Bahamas, told CBS News they alerted the U.S. embassy and Casey's family after she failed to show up for a morning class on June 20.

"What we're hearing does not sound like Taylor, and we need more information," said Casey's friend, Emily Williams.

Taylor Casey was last seen June 19 in the Bahamas. / Credit: CBS News

The Royal Bahamas Police Force confirmed that Casey was last seen in the area of Paradise Island, Nassau, on June 19 at the retreat.

Seymour and Williams are demanding answers, saying there are many unknowns — including how Casey's phone was found at the bottom of the ocean.

"We need to know where Taylor is," Williams said. "We need to know what happened and we need the full story."

Taylor Casey's missing poster / Credit: Royal Bahamas Police Force

Casey's disappearance comes as the Bahamas is under a state department travel advisory, which was issued in January, due to increased crime.

"Violent crime, such as burglaries, armed robberies, and sexual assaults, occur in both tourist and non-tourist areas. Be vigilant when staying at short-term vacation rental properties where private security companies do not have a presence," the Department of State said on its website.

In a Facebook post, the Sivananda Ashram Yoga Retreat Bahamas said, "We urge anyone with information on Ms. Casey's whereabouts to contact the local police immediately. The Ashram is working with authorities in their investigation. Your assistance is greatly appreciated."

