Mother wants justice after her 10-year-old son was wounded near Pompano Beach park

A mother is pleading with people to call authorities if they saw who shot her 10-year-old son Thursday evening as he was walking from a park.

Around 6:35 p.m., first responders rushed to the 1700 block of Northwest Fourth Street in Pompano Beach after a shooting, according to the Broward Sheriff’s Office. When Broward deputies and Pompano Beach Fire Rescue paramedics arrived, they found Noah West with a gunshot wound.

Paramedics then took him to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

“It appears the child was not the intended target in the shooting,” Claudinne Caro, a sheriff’s office spokeswoman, told the Miami Herald in an email.

In an interview with Local 10, April Lofton, Noah’s mother, said her son, the youngest of five children, is recuperating but scared.

“He doesn’t want the person to come after him,” Lofton told the TV news channel.

Lofton said Noah was walking home after playing at Hunters Manor Park, 1801 NW Fourth Street, when he was caught in the crossfire between a man wearing a ski mask on a scooter and a car.She told the TV station he was shot in the thing and in the buttock area.

The worried mother is now asking potential witnesses of the shooting to come forward.

Anyone with information is asked to call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-8477. All tips to Crime Stoppers are anonymous.