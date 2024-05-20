Mother of VB sexual abuse victim says Navy aviator ‘betrayed our trust’

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Meredith Hatchell doubts there will ever be any form of justice for her 12-year-old daughter, who revealed a secret earlier this month she had been keeping for years — that a trusted neighbor had sexually abused her when she was seven.

The little girl identified the man who molested her as Vincent Jakawich, 45.

Diocese investigates sexual abuse allegations against parent at VB Catholic school

The initial court case for Vincent Jakawich involved aggravated sexual battery on a victim under 13. But after a plea agreement, he was convicted of misdemeanor assault and battery and had his entire 12 month sentence suspended.

The Commonwealth’s Attorney’s office told 10 On Your Side that evidence was contradictory in the case, and the victim’s family agreed that the plea to the misdemeanor was the best outcome.

And then on May 8, Hatchell found out that her own daughter was also a victim. Like Jakawich’s daughters at the time, Hatchell’s daughter was a student at St. John the Apostle. The Diocese of Richmond said the abuse did not happen at the school or church.

“It was a very big shock to us that she had been abused,” Hatchell said in a Monday afternoon interview. “We immediately filed a police report.”

Hatchell said Jakawich’s daughters would have sleepovers at their Lago Mar home, and would often organize events with lots of students.

“The most recent birthday party, they rented out several hotel rooms at the Oceanfront and invited the young girls to spend the night in the hotel. There were literally opportunities in which anything could’ve happened.”

Hatchell said Jakawich betrayed her trust.

“I spent years of my life with this person thinking that they were a safe haven,” Hatchell said. “We were with [the Jakawich family] three, four maybe five times a week, and they never disclosed any information about a court case.”

She has no regrets about being arrested — and put in jail for a day-and-a-half for trespassing — after handing out notes to parents once they dropped their kids off at St. John the Apostle school. The notes identified Jakawich as her daughter’s abuser, and advised parents to talk with their kids if they’ve ever spent time at the Jakawich home.

“This is a shock to anyone who learns that they might be affected — very, very traumatizing,” she said.

Once police came to Hatchell’s home two weeks ago, Jakawich fled to Currituck County, North Carolina, where he took his own life.

