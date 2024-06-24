Mother thankful child’s alive after being shot by Douglas deputy trying to stop carjacking suspect

A mother says she is thankful her child is alive after she was shot by a deputy after the end of a two-county police chase.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

The child is OK after she was shot in the arm at the BP gas station on Fulton Industrial Boulevard Sunday night.

The mother of the child posted a video of the bullet on her Instagram page. She captioned the photo “I can’t stop crying.”

The GBI says this all started when Dallas police arrested 25-year-old Rashauny Mike Palmer on Sunday for aggravated assault and kidnapping. They say that even though he was handcuffed, he escaped from a patrol unit, jumped into his car, and drove off east on Interstate 20.

TRENDING STORIES:

Agents say Palmer crashed at Fulton Industrial Boulevard and took off running to the BP, where he tried to carjack the mother of the child. She was parked at the gas pump, when he walked up to the car.

Douglas County deputies say they opened fire on Palmer. Deputies say a fragment from a bullet hit the child. The mother posted a picture of deputies surrounding her daughter at the scene on Instagram.

She also posted the junior deputy badge officers gave her daughter. The mother says her daughter called her a crybaby because she was crying so much.

Police arrested Palmer.

The Dallas Police Department charged Palmer with the following:

Obstruction of law enforcement officers

Criminal attempt to commit murder

Battery- intentionally causes substantial physical harm or visible bodily harm to another

Battery- family violence

False imprisonment- family violence

Aggravated assault with intent to rape/murder/rob

Terroristic threats

Kidnapping- family violence

Escape

Possession Of a firearm or knife during the commission of or attempt to commit certain felonies

Reckless conduct

Theft By taking

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office has charged Palmer with felony fleeing and attempting to elude.

The GBI has charged Palmer with:

Hijacking a motor vehicle in the second degree

Cruelty to children

Obstruction

IN OTHER NEWS: