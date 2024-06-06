Mother of teen shot at Goddard Walmart updates his recovery

GODDARD, Kan. (KSNW) – The Goddard 18-year-old who was shot in a Walmart parking lot on May 11 is now paralyzed.

The Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Office says Anakin Zehring and his friends were shooting a toy gel blaster at two other teens as part of a game involving water guns.

One of the teens they hit called a relative who showed up and shot Anakin with a real gun as he was sitting in the driver’s seat of the car.

Anakin’s mom said he’s a senior who had plans of working as an electrician. Now his future is uncertain.

“The other day, he closed his eyes, he said, ‘Mom, every time I close my eyes, I tell my legs to move for me, and they don’t move.’ So it’s very hard for him, very hard; I mean, it’s sad that he has to go through this,” said Anakin’s mother, Kelly Zehring.

Anakin’s parents are already making plans to modify their homes to be more wheelchair-accessible. Kelly said she hasn’t lost hope that he’ll walk again, but they have to prepare for any possibility.

The district attorney has charged Ruben Contreras with attempted first-degree murder in the case.

A GoFundMe has been set up for Anakin.

