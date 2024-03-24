Mother who started nonprofit in honor of son killed in 2023 speaks on Hot Springs deadly shooting

HOT SPRINGS, Ark.- A family is in mourning after a shooting in Hot Springs left one person dead and two injured.

Police said 20-year-old Adrianna Howell was found dead following a shooting in the 200 block of Beard Street around 5:15 p.m. Friday. Mahayla Swayze and a juvenile victim were also injured in the shooting and transported to a local hospital.

Hot Springs police investigating deadly Friday evening shooting

The family of Howell is now entering a phase of mourning for their daughter, a process that Chiquita Carter is more than familiar with.

“I sent her mom a message just reaching out because that I know in the beginning it is so draining like your phone it never stops,” Carter said.

The shooting opens old wounds for Carter as it is just days after the one-year anniversary of her son’s death. She said she also knew Howell from when she played basketball with her son.

Her son Jadyn Walker was shot and killed on Mar. 20, 2023. There are still no arrests made in his case.

Carter said after the shooting she needed something to keep herself busy and distract her from the pain, leading to the creation of Jadyn’s Wings of Hope, a nonprofit aimed at ending gun violence.

Hot Springs mother starts nonprofit in honor of son who was killed

The nonprofit has provided a place for parents of victims killed by gun violence to communicate and help one another.

Jadyn’s Wings of Hope has also provided athletic and academic scholarships and plans with enough fundraising to build a community center where families can feel safe coming together.

According to Carter, the best lesson kids can learn, which can be taught through mentors in the community, is that picking up a gun does not solve any issues. It only causes more pain.

“I’m just one person, you know. It involves a lot of time, but I keep telling myself this is my nonprofit, so nobody is going to put more into it than me myself and I, so I’m starting small with different events and fundraisers,” Carter said.

‘It’s a senseless tragedy’ Family attorney speaks on death of Bryan Malinowski following Tuesday ATF raid

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to contact the Hot Springs Police Department at 501-321-6789.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KARK.