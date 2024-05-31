Mother speaks out after ex-best friend accused of sexually abusing son

A mother said she’s making it her life’s mission to see a man, who was once her best friend, in jail.

News Center 7′s Malik Patterson spoke to the mother about the man she says sexually assaulted her son. He will have the latest LIVE on News Center 7 at 11.

Matthew Storer is facing two charges of sexual battery and three charges of unlawful sexual conduct with a minor.

>> Deputy involved in crash, dives into water to save trapped driver

Investigators said he is accused of abusing four other children.

The mother said her son considered Sotrer a role model, but now she sees him as a monster.

News Center 7 will continue to update this story.



