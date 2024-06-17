Mother, sons critically injured in Rochester Hills splash pad shooting in stable condition

A fundraising page for three victims of Saturday's splash pad shooting in Rochester Hills identified as members of the Bebout family has been created and verified by the Oakland County Sheriff's Office.

The mother and her two sons were three of the victims directly involved and critically injured in the shooting, said Tiffany Holcomb, the boys' aunt, who created the page on the GoFundMe web site. A gunman opened fire as families played on the Brooklands Plaza splash pad, injuring nine people including two children,

The GoFundMe page says one of the Bebout sons was previously identified as the 8-year-old victim who was in critical condition after a wound to the head, adding in the Sunday post that he was in the intensive care unit at a local hospital. The page also adds that the three victims were stable and will soon undergo surgeries.

The GoFundMe asks for donations to accommodate the Bebouts as the father, the sole provider of income for the family, will have to take off work for an undetermined amount of time to support his family through their recovery.

The GoFundMe for the Bebout family can be found here.

Another fundraising page benefits Micayla and Eric Coughlin and their young daughters, who were at the splash pad for less than a minute when the gunman pulled up in a vehicle and fired at least 28 rounds at the families gathered there.

They had just gotten ice cream, according to the GoFundMe page created for the Coughlins by a family friend.

