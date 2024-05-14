Mother and son accused of sex crimes with minors, Marion County deputies say

MARION COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A mother and son are accused of sexual crimes involving minors, the Marion County Sheriff’s Office said.

41-year-old Elizabeth Rhoda Holden, of Hope Mills, North Carolina, and her son, Robert Oren Helms, III, 21, are both accused of committing sexual battery with underaged victims.

Holden is charged with third degree criminal sexual conduct with a minor and is accused of committing sexual battery with a seven-year-old, the department said.

Helms is charged with first degree criminal sexual conduct with a minor and is accused of committing sexual battery with a six-year-old.

Holden has been released on a $20,000 bond, but Helms’ bond was denied, and he remains at the Marion County Detention Center, the department said.

Holden and Helms are the codefendants to Milton David Walters, III who was arrested on April 30th, the department said.

News13 has reached out to the Marion County Sheriff’s Office on more information on this case.

Count on News13 for updates.

* * *

Taylor Ford is a digital journalist for News13. She joined the News13 team in January 2023. Taylor is a Florence native and covers the Pee Dee out of News13’s Florence Bureau. Read more of Taylor’s work here.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WBTW.